Tennessee senators react to latest healthcare vote

Republicans on Capitol Hill were dealt another devastating blow in their latest attempt to ditch Obamacare.

After a long day of drama on the Senate floor, Republicans fell three votes short of passing what's being called a "skinny repeal" that would have killed some parts of the legislation.

One of the biggest surprises was when Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, voted no. His vote drew gasps on the Senate floor and applause from Democrats.

He and two other Republicans voted against the bill, which was a last-ditch effort after Republicans were unable to pass a bill that would repeal and replace - or only repeal - Obamacare.

The "skinny repeal" would have gotten ride of some taxes and penalties for not buying insurance. It was expected to raise premiums as much as 20 percent.

After the failed vote early Friday morning, Tennessee's senators issued statements.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, voted to approve the bill. He issued this statement:

My strong preference was for Congress to advance legislation I supported earlier this week to repeal Obamacare after a reasonable transition period. I sincerely believed that was the best path forward and would have taken us back to a level playing field where, by a date certain, all sides would have had incentive to work together to develop a health care replacement that would generate broad support and stand the test of time. Unfortunately, that amendment failed to achieve the votes necessary to advance.



I am disappointed that the Senate failed this morning to advance legislation that would allow us to continue our work to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is driving up costs and limiting choices for families in Tennessee and across our country. It is my hope that we will expeditiously move to a process that will generate an outcome that is better for the American people than what is in place today.

Lamar Alexander, R-TN, also voted to approve the bill. He issued this statement:

I voted to take the next step toward what I believed was our best opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Senate's failure to do this leaves an urgent problem that I am committed to addressing: Tennessee's state insurance commissioner says our individual insurance market is very near collapse. Unless Congress acts, many of the 350,000 Tennesseans who buy health insurance in that market-songwriters, farmers, the self-employed-face the real prospect of having zero options to buy insurance in 2018 and 2019.

President Donald Trump is already up and tweeting his reaction to the vote. He says the three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

