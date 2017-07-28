Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Franklin this weekend

The festival will be held in Franklin on Saturday night. (WSMV)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?

The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival has room for about 5,000 people. It's so popular that it was sold out days before the event last year.

The balloons hover a couple feet off the ground and fire up just before dusk, making for a breathtaking glow across the pond.

"I always tell folks it's like a 100-foot light bulb. There's something about that, people like the idea of the colors and the light," said event organizer Matt Lowney.

The balloon festival will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Westhaven community of Franklin. Click here for more information on tickets and directions.

"I tell people, 'don't time it.' That's one thing people do mess up, they try to time it to the balloon glow, and they get caught in traffic and miss it. I tell people to come early," Lowney said.

There are several balloon festivals in the area, including in Nashville and Murfreesboro. The event is so popular that it may expand to Mt. Juliet.

