Woman critically injured in north Nashville stabbing

A woman was critically injured in a stabbing overnight in north Nashville.

Police say the stabbing happened inside a home on the 1700 block of McKinney Avenue.

Officers are looking for the suspect. A description has not been released, but police believe the person may be on foot.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police are waiting for search warrants so that they can go inside the home and gather evidence.

