Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old from Cleveland, TN

An Amber Alert has been issued by the TBI for a missing 10-year-old girl from Cleveland, TN.

Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen near Ocoee Middle School around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Medina is 5’2”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts.

If you have any information, or find her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

