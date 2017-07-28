10-year-old girl missing from Cleveland, TN, found safe - WSMV Channel 4

10-year-old girl missing from Cleveland, TN, found safe

Posted: Updated:
Yazmin Linares Medina (Source: TBI) Yazmin Linares Medina (Source: TBI)
CLEVELAND, TN (WSMV) -

The 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cleveland, TN, has been found safe.

Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen near Ocoee Middle School around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Around noon Friday, the TBI said the girl had been found alive near the search location.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Yazmin around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It's not clear how Yazmin went missing or who she was with.

The TBI has released a photo of the girl being reunited with her family.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.