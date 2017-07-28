10-year-old girl missing from Cleveland, TN, found safe

The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

Channel 3 is working to learn more about the discovery of Yazmin Linares Medina and what happened at the time she disappeared.

Yazmin Linares Medina leaves the Command Post after being found safe. WRCBtv.com photo

The 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cleveland, TN, has been found safe.

Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen near Ocoee Middle School around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Around noon Friday, the TBI said the girl had been found alive near the search location.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Yazmin around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It's not clear how Yazmin went missing or who she was with.

The TBI has released a photo of the girl being reunited with her family.

This is what it's all about. pic.twitter.com/3fw8ETk0Hc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2017

INCREDIBLE NEWS: Missing 10-year-old Yazmin Medina has been found alive near the search area.



Thank you for helping to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/6Zw5bnPEqS — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2017

