Codes: Sex club can reopen with proper permits

Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.

The Deja Vu strip club says it sees the payment as a service to drivers. (WSMV)

The Mark has been at its current location for two years. (WSMV)

The Metro Codes Department says a Nashville sex club can reopen if it obtains the proper permits.

Metro Codes posted a stop work order at The Mark, a private club operating in a warehouse near the fairgrounds, on Monday morning. That came after the News 4 I-Team asked codes if they had the right permits.

Zoning administrator Bill Herbert said The Mark doesn’t have a permit for a sex club and they haven’t contacted codes to get into compliance.

“I’ve not heard from anybody,” Herbert said.

The Mark’s public website says it caters to the BDSM community. It holds classes like “dungeon essentials,” “boundaries” and “consent.” They also host parties like “spanking,” “heavy S&M play” and more.

“They can have a sex club there,” Herbert said. “Yes, they can absolutely reopen, they just need to do it legally.”

Herbert said it’s allowed under the current zoning.

“Our only concern is safety of the individuals who are going inside,” he said. “I’ve been informed by the fire marshal’s office that this structure does not have sprinklers and that sprinklers are required.”

The club’s legal name is Community Perspectives, Inc. Its executive director is Thomas L. Hodges.

Hodges declined to do an on-camera interview, but said it’s a social club and a 501(c)7, which are exempt from federal income taxes. They must still file a return every year.

The I-Team has made repeated requested to Hodges to view the tax documents. First he said he didn’t have access to them and would contact their accountant. Then he wrote that they are not an exempt organization. When the I-Team pressed, Hodges referred us to his attorney.

Hodges also argued they are not a sex club but rather a “nonprofit organization while sex clubs are businesses to make money.”

“Makes no difference to me. It does not matter,” Herbert said.

Codes said The Mark can legally operate where they are, but they must have the right permits and pass a fire marshal’s inspection to show the members inside will be safe.

