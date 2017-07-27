Police say reports of possible dynamite in Smyrna a false alarm

The objects found in Smyrna Thursday night that were thought to be dynamite have turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP Special Operations Troopers were called to Mason Tucker Drive just before 7 p.m.

About one or two months ago, an individual purchased three wooden crates from an auction marked blasting caps and dynamite. They were believed to be empty at the time.

When the individual opened one of the crates Thursday, they found what they thought was dynamite and a detonator. When THP investigated, they found the objects to be safety switches and a road flare stick.

Both were disposed of and did not pose a threat.

A section of Mason Tucker Drive was shut down for some time, but Smyrna Police could not comment on whether any residents were evacuated.

