Drivers worry major road closure will cause problems in Murfreesboro

The intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Broad Street will be closed this weekend. (WSMV)

Drivers should pack their patience if they plan to use the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Broad Street in Murfreesboro this weekend.

“They’re shutting it down? All weekend?" asked Jonte Gaines.

Despite the warnings from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, several Murfreesboro drivers had no clue about the big closure.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., the intersection will be shut down. It will stay that way until Monday at 5 a.m.

“Folks aren't going to know what to do,” Gaines said.

Woodsviking Barbershop is on the downtown square. It's where many predict a pileup us inevitable.

“It’s going to make the square crazy. It is going to be a little too packed now. It's going to be traffic jams everywhere,” said Brandon Watkins.

TDOT says 60,000 people travel the intersection daily. That's nearly double the daily drivers Nashville sees on Broadway between 10th and 11th Avenues.

“Murfreesboro is going to walk around like chickens with their heads cut off,” Gaines said.

The project has been in the works since 2014. It will put a bridge on Memorial Boulevard over Broad Street, in an effort to relieve congestion.

“It’s going to be a lot more convenient once it is completed, but it is going to be a bummer all the way around,” said Gary McAllister.

“There is really no great time to do this type of work, but if we have to these closure that last during the day we'd rather do it on the weekend,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

A second closure will take place the following weekend, Aug. 4-7.

“It’s going to be a change. Wow, it is going to be something else,” McAllister said.

Detour signs will be posted. TDOT said access to all businesses in the area will be open.

The project is supposed to be completed in December.

