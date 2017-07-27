Metro Council member looks to address noise ordinance following complaints

While some have complained about the noise, others say it's all part of living in Music City. (WSMV)

Nashville is getting noisier, and some people who live near the city’s live music venues are fed up.

It's sparking a conversation among city leaders about noise levels.

New businesses are tapping into the music scene in Nashville, adding new venues like Top Golf. But some people who live near these developing areas say it's getting too loud.

"Now that you've got all of these things coming together in the city, I'm personally hearing more of the problems as they emerge and also the severity of them," said Freddie O'Connell, the Metro Council member for District 19.

O'Connell said the city's 9-year-old noise ordinance needs an update. He hopes to find compromise between businesses and residents to reflect the growth.

"I think that's why I don't come into this saying, 'Hey, this is fundamentally a crackdown on music.' Right? So much as this is fundamentally a discovery process of what is reasonable once you do have a variety of interests all in one location," O'Connell said.

The noise debate most recently came up in Whites Creek. Some neighbors complained the Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel didn't follow zoning statues for its stage. They also complained the venue held too many concerts. But Metro Zoning said last week it did not agree with those residents and ruled in Fontanel's favor.

Brian Bowes lives across the street from Fontanel, and News 4 asked if he's ever had a problem.

"No, actually I love the fact that we can sit on the back patio and listen to most of those concerts, and it's never been past an unreasonable hour," Bowes said.

While some residents express to city leaders their frustration with the noise, others feel it comes with the territory of a growing city.

"You've got all the new construction, the condos. It's a great, hip area to live, but you've got all that nightlife and this what Music City is all about," Bowes said. "It thrives in that. What if that music wasn't here?"

O'Connell said he and other council members are working to meet with developers, businesses and residents to not only address music but construction noise as well.

