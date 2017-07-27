Police search for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

The white pickup truck is believed to be a crew cab model. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 15 on Charlotte Avenue. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Investigators are searching for a white pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Charlotte Avenue during the early morning hours of July 15.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the truck, which is believed to be a crew cab model.

Police said 29-year-old Kayla Anderson was with a friend in a vehicle at the Shell market in the 2100 block of Charlotte Avenue when she walked away. The friend said Anderson was intoxicated.

A witness told police they heard tires squeal and a woman scream just before Anderson was found around 3:30 a.m.

Police said based on her injuries, it appears Anderson was lying in the road when she was hit.

Anyone with information on the pickup truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

