Police: Man killed while loading box truck onto trailer

Police say a man was killed while trying to load a box truck onto a trailer on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Jefferson Davis Drive.

Police said John Bruce Jr., 55, became pinned between the trailer and a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by his father.

Bruce’s father was using his pickup truck to push his son’s broken down box truck onto a flatbed trailer, which was connected to a dump truck.

Police said as the box truck started up the trailer, its weight caused the front of the trailer and the rear of the dump truck to come off the ground. The box truck, trailer and dump truck all started sliding down the road.

Bruce saw the vehicles slide and tried to get into the dump truck and apply the brakes. Meanwhile, his father steered back to the right trying to stop the vehicles.

Police said Bruce’s father did not see his son, who became pinned between the trailer and the pickup.

Bruce was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol at the scene.

