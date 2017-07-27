TN tax-free weekend begins Friday - WSMV Channel 4

TN tax-free weekend begins Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday gets underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Tax-free items include clothing priced at $100 or less; school and art supplies priced at $100 or less; and computers priced at $1,500 or less.

Click here to see a full list of tax-exempt items.

