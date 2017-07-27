Nashville DA plans to be aggressive about padlocking problem businesses

The District Attorney’s Office said it plans to be more aggressive about padlocking known trouble spots around Nashville.

First police put a padlock on the door of the Thrifty Inn, then it was bulldozed to the ground.

The same thing happened at Club Kilimanjaro.

"The owners and operators don't care what the rules are, don't care what the laws are, and at some point you have to do something about it," said North Precinct Commander Terrance Graves.

The people who live and work nearby said they've already noticed a significant improvement.

"There used to be fights and we haven't seen them at all," said Blanca Lopez.

"For sure, yes, this is going to be more safer," said Will Camel.

So has the District Attorney’s Office. They said they're seeing tangible results.

So now they plan to be even more aggressive about shutting down businesses prone to crime.

"We will look at. Is it violent crime, like Kilimanjaro had three homicides in a short amount of time? That obviously moved them to the top of the list," said Ed Ryan, an assistant district attorney general who specializes in public nuisance cases.

Ryan said there are several businesses they are currently investigating.

Ryan can’t release the names, but said the business owners know who they are and he has a warning for them.

"Look out. You're causing a problem. You either fix it or we're going to fix it for you," he said.

