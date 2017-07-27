Amusements of America has current permit to operate rides in TN

The News 4 I-Team spent Thursday digging deeper into the company behind the ride that malfunctioned in Ohio, Amusements of America.

The company also has rides in Tennessee.

The I-Team has learned Amusements of America is currently permitted to operate amusement rides in Tennessee through Aug. 9.

We obtained a copy of the permit which has been active since Aug. 8 of last year, and we’re told the company has nearly completed its application for a new permit that will allow it to operate after Aug. 9.

This isn't the first time one of the company's rides has been involved in a serious or deadly accident.

Last year there was an incident at the Delta Fair in Memphis. An employee was electrocuted while assembling the Ring of Fire device. A portion of that device touched a live power line while being put together.

Last summer the I-Team reported how the state only requires companies to conduct one independent inspection a year for amusement devices. That's despite the fact these rides are taken down and reassembled dozens of times.

And state law doesn't require inspections take place in Tennessee. They can happen anywhere.

The I-Team did some checking and along with the Wilson County Fair, Amusements of America will also have rides at the Pulaski Lions Club Fair in August and the Delta Fair in Memphis once again in September.

