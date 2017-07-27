Amusements of America has current permit to operate rides in TN

Nashville is getting noisier, and some people who live near the city’s live music venues are fed up. It's sparking a conversation among city leaders about noise levels.More >>
First police put a padlock on the door of the Thrifty Inn, then it was bulldozed to the ground. The same thing happened at Club Kilimanjaro.
A review of 911 calls and computer assisted dispatch reports show Metro police and emergency responders were called to the downtown library 900 times since 2015, resulting in criminal investigations into assault, theft and sexual battery.
Investigators are searching for a white pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Charlotte Avenue during the early morning hours of July 15.
The News 4 I-Team spent Thursday digging deeper into the company behind the ride that malfunctioned in Ohio, Amusements of America. The company also has rides in Tennessee.
Police say a man was killed while trying to load a box truck onto a trailer on Thursday.
Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday gets underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Officials are investigating after one person was killed in an accident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.
Metro police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Donelson hotel early Thursday morning.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.
It's time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma's favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.
Officials are investigating after one person was killed in an accident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.
The eclipse is happening Aug. 21, and News 4 is working to prepare you for what to expect, including your traffic questions.
Couples struggling with infertility have a new and less expensive way to help them grow their family.
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.
