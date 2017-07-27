Police search for 2 men accused in Clarksville hotel robbery

Police said the suspects got away with money and property. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police said the two men robbed the couple while they were visiting a friend. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police in Clarksville are searching for two men accused of robbing a hotel on Westfield Court Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a couple was invited to visit a friend at a hotel room. Shortly after they arrived, there was a knock at the door and they were confronted by two armed men.

Police said the men took the couple’s money and property before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating detective at 931-648-0656, or the tips line at 931-645-8477.

