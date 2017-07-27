Murfreesboro police search for missing, endangered man - WSMV Channel 4

Murfreesboro police search for missing, endangered man

Joshua Tedder was last seen at the Greyhound bus station in Murfreesboro. (Source: Murfreesboro PD) Joshua Tedder was last seen at the Greyhound bus station in Murfreesboro. (Source: Murfreesboro PD)
Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing and endangered man.

Joshua Tedder, 23, was last seen at the Murfreesboro Greyhound bus station.

Tedder is 5’7” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing red and black shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on Tedder’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-893-1311.

