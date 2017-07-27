Police search for woman lost while driving to Clarksville

Elizabeth Holt sometimes goes by the last name Waldriff, police say. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police in Clarksville are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth Ann Holt, 55, was on her way to Clarksville when she got lost in the St. Louis, MO, area around 10 p.m. on Monday. Her family has not had contact with her since.

Holt has medical problems which can cause her to become disoriented. Police said she may also be uncomfortable with interactions with police and may try to avoid them.

Holt, who sometimes goes by Elizabeth Waldriff, is 5’3” tall and weighs 97 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair. She is driving a 2002 gray Chevy Impala with Missouri tag UK6K7S.

Anyone with information on Holt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, or call 911.

