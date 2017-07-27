The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

State prohibits ride that failed at OH state fair to operate in TN

Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

The state has issued an order on Thursday prohibiting the ride that failed at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday to operate in Tennessee.

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips issued an order prohibiting all “Fire Ball” amusement devices manufactured by KMG from operating within the state.

“After much consideration and thought, and with the safety of Tennesseans and visitors to our great state in mind, I have decided the Fireball amusement device should not operate here,” said Phillips in a news release.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. All amusement devices entering Tennessee are required to be inspected and/or re-inspected as public safety requires.

California, Indiana and Kentucky issued similar orders after Wednesday’s accident.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in the accident in Columbus, OH.

North American Midway Entertainment currently has a permit to operate the ride at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville. The state’s Amusement Device Unit is notifying the operator that it will not be able to bring that ride to the fair in September.

Amusements of America, which operated the ride at the Ohio State Fair, is scheduled to provide rides at the Giles County Fair and Wilson County Fair in August. Both organizations said Thursday the company would still bring rides to its fairs.

