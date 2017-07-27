Metro clinic hours extended for back-to-school immunizations

Metro Public Health is extending its hours to help parents get their children vaccinated before school starts.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will open back up on Aug. 7.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade will have to have proof of their immunizations before starting school.

Clinic hours have been extended on the following days and times:

Woodbine Public Health Clinic, 224 Oriel Ave.

July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 and Aug. 8

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nashville residents can also visit any of the three public health clinics Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for back-to-school shots. All three clinics do not require appointments.

Parents are asked to bring their children's shot records with them to the clinic.

Below is more information about requirements for students of different ages.

Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time

Complete the official Tennessee Immunization Certificate

Form must be signed by a qualified healthcare provider or verified by the state

Students entering the seventh grade

Limited official Tennessee Immunization Certificate

Second dose of chickenpox vaccine (or history of the illness)

Booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis

HPV vaccine, first meningococcal meningitis vaccine are NOT required but are recommended

Incoming students at Tennessee public colleges

Proof of immunization against meningococcal meningitis after age 16

Check with college for details on any other vaccinations needed

Click here for more information about immunizations for Metro students.

