Cases for 4 suspects in prostitution bust sent to grand jury

Police say Loi Lam, Jie Allen, Ying Jiang and Ying Zhang are believed to be the operators of the businesses. (WSMV)

The four people who were arrested in last week's prostitution ring bust appeared in court Thursday.

The judge decided to bond all four of their cases over to the grand jury.

He also lowered their bonds to $50,000 each, but they had to hand over their passports. None of them are allowed to leave the country.

Loi Lam, Jie Allen, Ying Jiang and Ying Zhang are accused of running a prostitution ring in Nashville.

Last week, police raided Shine Nails, Blue Sapphire and Healing Arts.

All of these businesses advertised themselves as nail salons and massage parlors, but police say they were fronts for prostitution, money laundering and human trafficking.

Some of the eight women working in those stores received misdemeanor prostitution citations. All of them were from China.

Police are working with advocacy groups to help the women who may be victims of human trafficking.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.