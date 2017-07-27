The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

2 TN fairs have ties to amusement company involved in deadly OH accident

One person was killed in an accident on a fair ride in Ohio on Wednesday. (NBC)

Officials are investigating after one person was killed in an accident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.

A swinging ride called The Fire Ball broke apart mid-flight, sending terrified riders tumbling nearly two stories to the ground.

One man was killed, while seven others on the ride were injured.

News 4 has learned that the same company that supplied those rides in Ohio is supplying rides for the Wilson County Fair and the Giles County Fair here in the Midstate next month.

Officials with both fairs have confirmed to News 4 they have already hired Amusements of America to provide carnival rides and will not be changing providers for next month's fairs.

The Giles County Fair runs Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 in Pulaski.

The Wilson County Fair, one of the state's largest, runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 26 in Lebanon.

A spokesperson for the Wilson County Fair sent the following statement on Thursday:

Amusements of America has been our carnival since 2008. They have a strong safety and inspection program. We plan to continue to work with Amusements of America to provide the safest amusement rides possible.

On Thursday, the state issued an order prohibiting the Fire Ball ride from operating in Tennessee. Click here to read more.

