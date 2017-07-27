2 Midstate fairs have ties to amusement park company involved in deadly OH accident

Officials are investigating after one person was killed in a tragic accident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.

A swinging ride called The Fire Ball broke apart mid-flight, sending terrified riders tumbling nearly two stories to the ground.

One man was killed, while seven others on the ride were injured.

News 4 did some investigating and learned that the same company that supplied those rides in Ohio is supplying rides for the Wilson County Fair and the Giles County Fair here in the Midstate next month.

Officials with both fairs have confirmed to News 4 they have already hired Amusements of America to provide carnival rides and will not be changing providers for next month's fairs.

The Giles County Fair runs Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 in Pulaski.

The Wilson County Fair, one of the state's largest, runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 26 in Lebanon.

Officials said they don't know if the Fire Ball ride, which broke at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night, will be operating at those two fairs.

News 4's Kevin Trager will have the full story coming up at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.