Nashville museum makes list of top 25 trendiest attractions - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville museum makes list of top 25 trendiest attractions

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Cash (WSMV) Johnny Cash (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

TripAdvisor has just released its list of the top 25 trendiest attractions for this summer.

The Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville ended up coming in at No. 21.

The attraction boasts having the largest collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia in the world.

Tickets are $18.95 for adults and $14.95 for children (plus a convenience fee).

Here's a look at the top 10 attractions on the list:

  1. Grand Canyon South Rim - Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
  2. Seven Falls - Colorado Springs, CO
  3. Chapel of the Holly Cross - Sedona, AZ
  4. Fenway Park - Boston, MA
  5. Kualoa - Kaneohe, HI
  6. St. Louis Cathedral - New Orleans, LA
  7. Pikes Peak - Colorado Springs, CO
  8. High Roller - Las Vegas, NV
  9. Garden of the Gods - Colorado Springs, CO
  10. Gateway Arch - St. Louis, MO

Click here to see the full list.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville museum makes list of top 25 trendiest attractionsMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.