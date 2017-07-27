Nashville museum makes list of top 25 trendiest attractions

TripAdvisor has just released its list of the top 25 trendiest attractions for this summer.

The Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville ended up coming in at No. 21.

The attraction boasts having the largest collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia in the world.

Tickets are $18.95 for adults and $14.95 for children (plus a convenience fee).

Here's a look at the top 10 attractions on the list:

Grand Canyon South Rim - Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Seven Falls - Colorado Springs, CO Chapel of the Holly Cross - Sedona, AZ Fenway Park - Boston, MA Kualoa - Kaneohe, HI St. Louis Cathedral - New Orleans, LA Pikes Peak - Colorado Springs, CO High Roller - Las Vegas, NV Garden of the Gods - Colorado Springs, CO Gateway Arch - St. Louis, MO

