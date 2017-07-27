Metro Parks to reconsider deal with developer

Last week, News 4 was the first to report on a deal made between a private developer and the Metro Parks Department about Tony Rose Park in Edgehill.

The deal allowed the company to fence off an area of the park to house construction equipment for a year.

In exchange, Panattoni Development agreed to make improvements to the park.

Very few people knew about the deal until News 4 uncovered it, and now, people are outraged.

Metro parks has now decided to reconsider its offer to the developer.

The issue will come up at the department's next board meeting on Tuesday. Citizens will also have the opportunity to voice their concerns to the board.

