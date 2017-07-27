Road closures planned for bridge work in Murfreesboro

A busy intersection in Murfreesboro will be closed this weekend as TDOT crews work to set girders for a new bridge.

The intersection of Broad Street and Memorial Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials will have a detour set up around the downtown area for through traffic.

The work will take place over the course of two weekends. The second closure will happen from 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 through 5 a.m. on Aug. 7.

The $17.6 million project will create a bridge on Memorial Boulevard that will go over Broad Street to help with traffic in the area. It is scheduled to be completed by December.





Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.