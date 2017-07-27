Registered sex offender arrested after escaping GPS device

A registered sex offender managed to escape his GPS tracking device on Tuesday.

Lamont Rutland was not able to get very far before Wilson County deputies found him.

Ruthland was taken into custody near the intersection of Saundersville Road and Lucy Drive in Mt. Juliet.

Rutland is facing multiple counts for violating community supervision. He was already undergoing lifetime community supervision in a rape case.

The sheriff's office says it closely monitors convicted sex offenders in the area at all times.

