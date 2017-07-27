Police warn of Felony Lane Gang after theft in Spring Hill

A gang known in multiple states just struck again in Middle Tennessee.

A Spring Hill woman is the most recent victim of the Felony Lane Gang.

The group looks in cars parked in public places, including gyms, parks and shopping centers. If they see a wallet or purse inside, they will break in and take whatever was left behind and then try to withdraw money from the victim's bank accounts.

The Spring Hill Police Department says they recently learned of a case where a woman's purse was stolen from her vehicle. The Felony Lane Gang then got into her bank account.

Investigators say the best way to protect yourself is to avoid leaving any valuables inside your car.

Police say the group has been operating in Middle Tennessee since the late 2000s.

Click here for more information about the Felony Lane Gang.

