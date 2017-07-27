TN nurse caught sticking fentanyl patch to courthouse door

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee licensed practical nurse has been arrested for leaving a fentanyl patch on a courthouse door.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Grundy County Courthouse surveillance cameras caught 41-year-old Heather Michelle Hodge sticking the medication patch containing the synthetic opioid last Friday. Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said in a statement that Hodge said she was instructed to leave the patch for an inmate.

Surveillance shows a woman sticking the patch to a door frame, before removing it and sticking it to an entrance used to bring inmates in.

Hodge is charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility. She's being held without bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

