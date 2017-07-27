VIDEO: 3 armed men rob Clarksville gas station - WSMV Channel 4

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Clarksville PD) The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Clarksville PD)
Surveillance video shows three gunmen storming into a Clarksville gas station and holding an employee at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the Exxon on Cracker Barrel Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say one man demanded money from the clerk, while two others were stealing cartons of cigarettes.

A bystander saw the men as they left, and one of the suspects fired a shot at him. He was thankfully not hit.

The robbers left the scene in a dark-colored midsize SUV heading toward Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

  • Black male wearing a gray hat, a black hoodie, camo pants and black gloves
  • Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white bottoms
  • Man of unknown ethnicity with two teardrop tattoos, wearing a black hoodie and black pants

Anyone with information can call the tipline at 931-645-8477 submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

