Man shot in head in south Nashville gas station parking lot

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Nashville.

A man was reportedly shot in the head in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street.

It's not clear what condition the man is in.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.