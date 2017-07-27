Man caught in crossfire during shooting in south Nashville parking lot

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street. (WSMV)

Police say a man was shot while he was leaving a convenience store near downtown Nashville on Thursday morning.

Investigators said at least two cars, possibly three, were involved in a shootout on University Court when the altercation moved to the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street.

The victim was caught in the crossfire as he was walking out of the store. One of his co-workers came to his aid.

"He was coming out of the store, just like you go in and buy something in the store, and you come out, and you don't expect to be shot," she said.

The victim was shot in the head. It's not clear what condition he is in.

There is a large police presence at the crime scene, which extends out into Lafayette Street. One lane remains closed in the area.

