Suspect arrested in Donelson hotel robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect arrested in Donelson hotel robbery

The robbery happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
Dibrell Pruitt (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Donelson hotel early Thursday morning.

Dibrell Pruitt, 25, is accused of robbing the Alexis Inn & Suites on Ermac Drive just after 2:40 a.m.

Police said Pruitt was armed with a rifle and stole money from the safe. He then left the hotel in a dark four-door sedan.

Pruitt’s bond was set at $50,000. Police added they have recovered the rifle.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

