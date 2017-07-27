Donelson hotel robbed at gunpoint; Suspect remains at large

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Donelson hotel early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the Alexis Inn & Suites on Ermac Drive just after 2:40 a.m.

The suspect, who was armed with a rifle, stole money from the safe. He left the hotel in a dark four-door sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspect.

