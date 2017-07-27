Police: Security guard charged with DUI after crashing into businesses

The incident happened just before midnight on Wednesday night. (WSMV)

A security guard has been charged with DUI after allegedly crashing into two different stores in Madison.

According to police, the man backed into the front door of an Aldi's before going across the parking lot and crashing into the Madison Beverage Warehouse on Gallatin Pike.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The management of the shopping center hired the security guard a few weeks ago after one of the businesses was burglarized.

The man is reportedly in his 70s. His name has not been released by officials.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.