Police: Security guard charged with DUI after crashing into businesses

Surveillance video shows three gunmen storming into a Clarksville gas station and holding an employee at gunpoint.More >>
According to police, the man backed into the front door of an Aldi's before going across the parking lot and crashing into the Madison Beverage Warehouse on Gallatin Pike.More >>
A man was reportedly shot in the head in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
The robbery happened at the Alexis Inn on Ermac Drive just after 2:40 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August. It's likely many of them will be safely behind the special glasses churned out by a Tennessee company.More >>
Federal officials say they have arrested a fugitive in Tennessee who has been on the run for five years amid a drug conviction.More >>
Financial personality Dave Ramsey is breaking ground on a new corporate headquarters in Tennessee.More >>
A convicted felon is being sent to federal prison for firing a gun before a children's basketball game at a community center in Tennessee.More >>
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >>
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >>
Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year.More >>
