Tennessee man sent to prison for community center shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A convicted felon is being sent to federal prison for firing a gun before a children's basketball game at a community center in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Wednesday that 28-year-old Marcus Dotson has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Dotson went to a community center gymnasium with his nephew in February 2016 in Memphis. A scrimmage basketball game between boys ages 6 to 10 was set to begin when Dotson arrived.

Authorities say Dotson got into an argument with people on the bleachers, showed a firearm to the crowd, and fired one shot into the ceiling.

No injuries were reported. Dotson was arrested two weeks later. He has state charges pending.

