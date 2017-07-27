Mother killed, 3 children injured in crash on I-840 in Williamson County

One woman was killed in the wreck after she was ejected. (WSMV)

The wreck happened on I-840 near mile marker 45. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

A mother is dead and her three children are in the hospital after a violent crash on Interstate 840 overnight.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.

Officials said the vehicle left the road, rolled over and went into an embankment.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the westbound lanes of I-840, where she was hit by a semi.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop to check on the woman.

The woman died at the scene. Her three children have non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-840 East have reopened. I-840 West remains closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and back on at 41A.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the wreck.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

UPDATE: Police are diverting traffic off at Almaville Rd to Murfreesboro Rd. You can get back on I-840 WB at 41A/ Horton Hwy. pic.twitter.com/F3z0Ifl8M4 — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) July 27, 2017

840 WB near Williamson-Rutherford Co line closed after fatal accident. May be closed up to 4 hours. @WCSO_Sheriff advises you to avoid area. pic.twitter.com/cDGVyMvCY6 — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) July 27, 2017

A woman is dead, her children in the hospital after rollover on I840. Westbound lanes shut down at mm46. Eastbound has a lane open. pic.twitter.com/vBOLCyhqod — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) July 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.