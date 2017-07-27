Mother killed, 3 children injured in crash on I-840 - WSMV Channel 4

Mother killed, 3 children injured in crash on I-840 in Williamson County

A mother is dead and her three children are in the hospital after a violent crash on Interstate 840 overnight.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.

Officials said the vehicle left the road, rolled over and went into an embankment.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the westbound lanes of I-840, where she was hit by a semi.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop to check on the woman.

The woman died at the scene. Her three children have non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-840 East have reopened. I-840 West remains closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and back on at 41A.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the wreck.

