Teen violence up in 2017 in Nashville

Seven juveniles have been charged with murder in Nashville so far this year. That equals the total for all of 2016 and is triple the number recorded in 2015.More >>
Couples struggling with infertility have a new and less expensive way to help them grow their family.More >>
Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
Police in Gallatin have arrested one alleged debit card skimmer and is searching two other suspects.More >>
A south Nashville family worried about a rash of dead animals is getting results from the News 4 I-Team. The family reached out after they discovered a number of dead chickens and ducks on their property, and they said the city wasn't doing enough about it.More >>
News 4 was the first to report about a new spin on an old real estate scam earlier this month. Thieves, posing as landlords, tell potential renters that in order to get in the house for a tour, they have to provide their credit card number as a deposit.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
