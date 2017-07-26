New, less expensive fertility treatment offered in Middle Tennessee

Couples struggling with infertility have a new and less expensive way to help them grow their family.

A Middle Tennessee doctor is one of the first in the country to offer Invocell, which uses the mother's own body as an incubator.

Conventional IVF involves injecting sperm into harvested eggs and monitoring embryos for three to five days in a lab.

Invocell uses a plastic chamber where the fertilized eggs are placed. The chamber is then placed inside the mother for five days, after which the best quality embryos are removed and transferred into the patient's uterus or frozen.

"We can transfer one or maybe two blastocysts to the endometrial cavity, and we have saved a huge amount of money and have simplified the process and made it affordable for patients who could not afford it before," said Dr. Jaime Vasquez, medical director at the Center for Reproductive Health at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center.

Vasquez said the process requires fewer drugs for patients and success rates are comparable to traditional IVF procedures, according to the hundreds of cases the FDA used to approve the process.

"It seems nature can probably do a comparable job with much less monitoring," Vasquez said.

Possible side effects include mild discomfort or infection.

The cost of Invocell starts at $6,500.

