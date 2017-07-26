Family reports string of issues flying from Europe to Nashville

We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable.

They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.

"It's always emotional," said Emily Burton, finally relaxing at her brother's house in Brentwood. "It's nice to be home."

Burton said her yearly trip to the area is vital.

"I moved to France about five years ago," she said. "A few years ago living there, I lost both my parents."

Burton wants husband, Jeremy Sanchez, and her 4-year-old and 5-year-old boys to know and be close to her family in Tennessee.

"Keep the families together and united or else we don't see each other," she said.

She said this year's trip was unlike anything she's experienced.

Burton said her family of four and a niece and nephew were all traveling American Airlines when they flew out from England Sunday. Burton said a storm diverted them from Charlotte to Raleigh.

"So, we sat in the tarmac for five hours," she said.

"It's torture for them," she continued, turning attention to the children on the flight. "They can't move as much as they need to."

Burton said after the diversion, they had priority seating for a flight to Washington DC, where they'd board a plane for Nashville. In DC, she said they hit a problem at the gate.

"They tell us, 'We don't even have you on this flight,'" Burton said. "My brother is calling, and he says, 'The lady I've got on the phone says you're checked in. You're showing as already on that flight.' Obviously, we're not. We're starting to get really frustrated. How are we going to get home? There's something that's not working here."

Burton said the family's luggage made it to Nashville. They didn't.

She said they tried another flight out, but after an hour and a half on the tarmac, they went back to the gate.

"We're the butt of a joke," Burton said. "They have chosen us just to play all these gags on us. We go back completely defeated, deflated, unhappy."

Burton said after a night without luggage, they flew from DC to Chicago. On their flight from there to Nashville, she said it happened again.

"We're on the tarmac for an hour again, and they say we're going back to the gate," she said. "There's some mechanical problems. This plane's not flying. I asked, 'If you don't have what we need to get us home, who does? Call them.' They just flat-out refused. We just needed to get home. Put me in a car, put me a bus, just get me home. It's not right it's taking 60 hours to get back to Nashville."

"It broke my confidence in the company," Sanchez added.

"Are they just going to make me so mad that I give up, and I'm not going to fight back?" Burton said.

A representative for American Airlines told News 4 severe weather is the reason for some of the family's problems on the East Coast, including the long wait on the tarmac in Raleigh. He said a delay in getting luggage for that Raleigh stop was also due to employees not being allowed out in the severe weather. He said American Airlines canceled 400 flights Sunday and 175 flights Monday due to the weather. The representative went on to say American Airlines apologizes to the family for the inconveniences, and customer relations will be in contact with them for details on their other concerns.

"In my dream world, American Airlines would realize we got the short end of every possible stick," Burton said. "There needs to be some level of restitution. We're crossing our fingers we'll make it home more smoothly than we make it here. We're forced to use them. We can't rebook somewhere else. We don't have that kind of disposable income."

