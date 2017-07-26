1 arrested, 2 sought in debit card skimmer scheme

Ricardo Adames and his accomplice are still wanted in the scheme. (Source: Gallatin PD)

Police in Gallatin have arrested one alleged debit card skimmer and is searching two other suspects.

Officers responded to Regions Bank on Main Street concerning suspicious activity by the ATM and made contact with a man later identified as Mickael Victoriano.

Police said Victoriano refused to comply with the officers and ran away. The officers then chased and caught him. Investigators said he had multiple debit cards in his possession and in his rental car.

Police said Ricardo Adames was with Victoriano at the bank, but ran away. Police are searching for him and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Colmeares.

Officials believe Adames and Colmeares may be in a Nissan with Texas tag number GTX5908.

Victoriano is charged with resisting arrest, failure to stop, halt and frisk, and fugitive from justice.

All three men are believed to be involved in other skimmer scams in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.

