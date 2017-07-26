Neighbors reach out to I-Team after dead animals end up in yard

The family said dead animals were turning up in their yard. (WSMV)

A south Nashville family worried about a rash of dead animals is getting results from the News 4 I-Team.

The family reached out after they discovered a number of dead chickens and ducks on their property, and they said the city wasn't doing enough about it.

The I-Team’s Lindsay Bramson started asking questions and things changed.

On Monday, the now empty backyard of a south Nashville home was packed with animals, some alive and some dead.

“Dead ducks, dead chickens, possums and rats,” said Steve Lamay, who lives next door.

According to Lamay, it was like that for almost a year.

“No sooner do I call you all everything started happening,” Lamay said.

Lamay and his wife called the I-Team after they claim the city wasn't doing enough to help them.

They complained about the smell that was so bad at times they couldn't even stand to be outside.

They also complained about a child size swimming pool just feet away from their home constantly filled with brown, stagnant water.

“Here's the edge of my porch, and he's got ducks right here. If I wanted to see ducks and chickens and stuff, I’d go to the country. I don't think the city is the place for that,” Beverly Lamay said.

The I-Team has learned the owners of the farm animals weren't in compliance with the city's ordinances, according to Nashville Metro Codes.

While they do have a permit for the chickens, the codes department said they must be at least 10 feet from your neighbor. When city inspectors went out to the house, they found the Lamays’ property line is just six feet away. They also had at least one duck which codes said is illegal.

Other violations include junk and debris in the yard, broken down vehicles, and overcrowding. There have been more than half a dozen complaints made since 2012. Two complaints have been made specifically in regards to farm animals just this year. And the city has known about it.

“We have to put people on notice. We have to give them a reasonable amount of time to come into compliance,” said Bill Penn with Nashville Metro Codes.

But just one day after the I-Team’s interview with Metro Codes, the animals were gone. News 4 has learned animal control came out and asked the people living to not only get rid of the animals, but to clean up their yard.

The I-Team wanted to get their side of the story.

"I was hoping to ask you a couple questions about the animals,” Bramson said.

But a woman inside wouldn't come to the door.

“I just would love to get your side of the story,” Bramson added.

All the woman inside would say is, “I’m sorry.”

The Lamays said they're just happy the animals are finally gone and would like to see the city hold people more accountable faster.

“In the future if it gets bad again I will call Channel 4. You all seem to get stuff done,” Beverly Lamay said.

Nashville Animal Control said they are currently in the process of revoking their permit to have chickens. Meaning from this point on, no farm animals of any kind will be allowed on that property.

The I-Team wanted to know how many other complaints of chickens there are throughout Nashville since the city allowed this. From July 2016 to July 2017, animal control said they went out on a total of 89 chicken investigations.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.