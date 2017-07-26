Planned Parenthood, ACLU to join Tennessee abortion lawsuit

Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.More >>
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.More >>
A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.More >>
A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.More >>
In Rutherford County, a concerned neighbor sent a tip to the News 4 I-Team claiming she has made numerous calls and complaints regarding a nuisance property, but that nothing has been done.More >>
In Rutherford County, a concerned neighbor sent a tip to the News 4 I-Team claiming she has made numerous calls and complaints regarding a nuisance property, but that nothing has been done.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
The case of a nurse accused of leaving fentanyl at the Grundy County courthouse for an inmate is highlighting the dangers of the powerful painkiller.More >>
The case of a nurse accused of leaving fentanyl at the Grundy County courthouse for an inmate is highlighting the dangers of the powerful painkiller.More >>
A biblical passage that has long been displayed at a Tennessee city's police headquarters will be removed following a complaint.More >>
A biblical passage that has long been displayed at a Tennessee city's police headquarters will be removed following a complaint.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
A dump truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes near West End just before 7 a.m.More >>
A dump truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes near West End just before 7 a.m.More >>