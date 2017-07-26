News 4 confronts alleged real estate scam artist

Police are warning about a new twist on an old scam. (WSMV)

News 4 was the first to report about a new spin on an old real estate scam earlier this month.

Thieves, posing as landlords, tell potential renters that in order to get in the house for a tour, they have to provide their credit card number as a deposit.

In the end, police said, the scam artists rob their victims, leaving them still searching for a home.

News 4 texted one of the alleged scam artists several weeks ago after a News 4 viewer told us she had been targeted. He texted back this week.

First the messages came by text. The scam artist sent pictures of the outside and inside of the house. He said his home had three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and that he was renting it for $900 a month.

He said, "Once you get to my home, give me a call so I could provide you with the lock box code for you to view yourself. I am Mr. Steve."

"Hello Carley. Yes, This is Mr. David. How are you," he said.

"Oh, I thought your name was Mr. Steve," News 4's Carley Gordon replied.

"Yes, Mr. Steve," he said.

The house does exist and it is for rent. There's even a lock box on the door, but the real price according to the real real estate company is $1,795 a month, not $900. There was also a sticker on the door warning about real estate scams since this has become such a problem.

"The serial number is written on the top of the box can't you see," said "Mr. Steve."

"No, I don't see any serial numbers," we told him.

"Mr. Steve" told us he couldn't be at the house because his son had cancer.

It's the same exact story he told our viewer a few weeks ago, the only difference, this time News 4 was on the line.

"We're looking into this scam that you're running with regard to renting homes. Can you tell us about that?" Gordon said.

"Mr. Steve" hung up, but our conversation didn't end. He immediately texted saying, "you are stupid."

We kept asking him for an interview. He kept demanding we pay him $300.

We asked, "Why are you stealing people's money? Why don't you get a real job?"

"Mr. Steve" never responded to that.

This scam is tricky because the legitimate real estate company told us they will ask for people's credit card information in exchange for a key code.

So the best advice police have to offer is: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Police also said don't go home shopping on Craigslist because the ads are not vetted.

