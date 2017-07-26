Doctors, parents react to study on brain disease and football

A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.

Children are heading to fields to begin practice for youth football and other sports this season, so the study brings up concerns about head injuries.

Rory Foley has a 10-year-old daughter who cheers and a 7-year-old son does karate and will soon start football.

"His dad is a football coach and that's one of the sports that he used to do when he was growing up, so he'll definitely be doing the same," said Foley, of Nashville.

On Tuesday, a neuropathologist published her findings showing a possible link between football and a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It found that 87 percent of all levels of deceased football players' brains had the disease from repeated blows to the head, and 110 out of 111 NFL players' brains studied had CTE.

"Chronic means over a period of time; traumatic, obviously taking hits to the brain; and encephalopathy is an injury to the brain itself or a change in the way it functions," said Dr. Alex Diamond, a sports physician with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "There is some thought and some information coming out that the concern that repetitive hits may lead to the development of abnormal protein in the brain which causes the brain not to function right, and the concern being that they may show signs of depression, dementia, mood or behavior changes. That direct link has not been established yet."

Diamond said the study shows promise but needs more work to find out who's at risk.

"We found the smoke. There's smoke right now, so what we need to do is having more evidence and better research in regards to the fire," Diamond said.

Foley told News 4 the study is concerning, and head injuries are something she'll keep in mind with her youngest starting football this year.

"Most parents should do the work of getting online and doing the research or talking to the coaches about what the signs are after a game and what to look for, and that will be the same thing that we'll do," Foley said.

Doctors said if you suspect a child has a concussion during a game, pull them out and get them evaluated. Then make sure they are cleared before they go back in. Symptoms of a concussion include a headache, confusion, amnesia surrounding the event, ringing in the ears, blackout or fatigue, slurred speech, and/or nausea.

This month, Tennessee became the first state to adopt Safe Stars safety ratings for youth sports leagues, and that includes making sure coaches and parents have a concussion management plan.

