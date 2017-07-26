Neighbor turns to News 4 for help with Rutherford Co. nuisance property

Neighbors turned to News 4 to get something done about the property. (WSMV)

In Rutherford County, a concerned neighbor sent a tip to the News 4 I-Team claiming she has made numerous calls and complaints regarding a nuisance property, but that nothing has been done.

Pictures showed the property looks more like a jungle, with weeds and grass taking over. The house can barely be seen from the street.

With each passing day, the risk for rodents and other critters living in this overgrown lawn goes up.

“It's gotten to the point where I need a little help, and I wasn't getting any from the neighbor on the other side,” said Mary Kate Deluca.

Deluca lives next to 108 Fulton Court in Rutherford County.

She said for years she and other neighbors would pitch in to help clean up the yard while the property owner lived there.

It now sits vacant and the yard is out of control.

“She's made no attempt to mow the lawn over there, or take care of anything," Deluca said.

The property is listed to Carol Kerchner.

Deluca said on June 2, she contacted the Rutherford County Building Codes Department asking to assess the property.

She claims to have repeatedly followed up with codes to see what can be done to clean up the mess.

“I never got a call back," Deluca said.

Codes director Tanya Bell confirmed a notice was sent to Kerchner on July 5. Kerchner had 20 days to respond.

If the property is vacant, and the owner hasn't responded in that 20 day window, the county will come out and clear the brush and put a lien on the property.

Bell said this property will likely be cleared in the next 10 days. She added if anyone has trouble getting a response from the codes department, they should contact her directly.

Across the county there are 75 nuisance property complaints each month. The county will be able to clear five of those, which are vacant.

