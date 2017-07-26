Metro Council scheduling public meetings to improve transparency

The Metro Council is working to come up with better ways to hear and address the public's concerns.

A series of listening sessions are underway to help improve "inclusion and transparency in the legislative process."

The council wants input on three new ideas, including one that would develop an online petition system to allow residents to signal what they want addressed.

Metro Council also wants to revise the format for public comments during some council meetings and possibly hold regional meetings in different parts of Davidson County throughout the year.

Here's a look at the public sessions coming up:

Southeast - South East Community Center on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Northeast - Madison Police Precinct on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Northwest - Hobson United Methodist Church on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Central South - West End Middle School on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Central East - Coleman Park Community Center on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to come to any of the meetings.

Anyone with questions about the process is asked to call Vanessa Murillo in the council office at 615-862-6780.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.