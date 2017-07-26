Adorable photo shows elderly man feeding wife ice cream

An adorable photo taken in Middle Tennessee is taking the internet - and hearts - by storm.

Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife.

In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."

Kelley uploaded the picture on Monday. It has already been liked over 690,000 times.

News 4 is working to talk to Kelley and the couple involved. Stay with us for updates.

