The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

Police release photos of suspects accused of vandalizing 'I Believe in Nashville' mural

Suspect in mural vandalism turns herself in to police

The woman (pictured L) was allegedly involved in the vandalism. (WSMV)

One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural has turned herself in.

Police say the woman was the lookout for two other men who covered the artwork in black paint, along with the message "I believe in global warming."

News 4 had the only camera rolling when she went to the police department on Wednesday morning. She is facing a misdemeanor charge.

There is no word if the woman has told police who she was with that night.

The two other men accused of committing the crime remain at large.

The mural was created five years ago as a sign of hope and encouragement for the city after the devastating floods of 2010. It attracts loads of tourists and locals vying for the perfect pic.

Back in March, the mural was defaced with black oil-based paint and was later repainted. A surveillance camera was installed after that incident, which is what captured video of the suspects around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

