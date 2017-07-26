Suspect in mural vandalism surrenders to police

The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

Police release photos of suspects accused of vandalizing 'I Believe in Nashville' mural

The painter was caught on camera before covering his face. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.

Brandon Murphy, 20, is charged with felony vandalism after allegedly using black paint to deface the mural with the message “I believe in global warming.”

Murphy surrendered at the South Precinct on Wednesday morning.

Police also released surveillance images of two people who were at the scene at the time of the incident.

Berry Hill police told News 4 that a female suspect also surrendered Wednesday morning. She was then transported to the Midtown Precinct to be interviewed by Metro detectives. It is unclear if she has been charged.

The owner of the building in 12 South said it will cost more than $1,000 to restore the mural.

The mural was created five years ago as a sign of hope and encouragement for the city after the devastating floods of 2010. It attracts loads of tourists and locals vying for the perfect pic.

Back in March, the mural was defaced with black oil-based paint and was later repainted. A surveillance camera was installed after that incident, which is what captured video of the suspects around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

