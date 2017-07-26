Police looking for suspect in Clarksville car burglary - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for suspect in Clarksville car burglary

Police released this photo of the suspect. (Source: Clarksville PD) Police released this photo of the suspect. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Police are looking for a burglar who stole over $800 of tools and equipment from a car in Clarksville.

The items were stolen around 3 a.m. on July 19 on the 800 block of Cumberland Drive.

Police do not have a specific description of the suspect, who is believed to be between 5'8" and 5'10".

Anyone with information about the crime can call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information online at P3tips.com/591.

